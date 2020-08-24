Karen Ann Clark



Karen Ann Clark (née Berendt) died August 20, 2020 peacefully in her sleep after a life well lived. Born in Newark, NJ, she grew up in Belleville and lived in Bergen County for over 30 years before moving to Saint Louis to be near her son. Ms. Clark had a long career as a hairdresser followed by twenty years in a corporate environment. She was a woman of strong faith, who was constantly in conversation with



Jesus, and is no doubt celebrating in the reward of Heaven with God and those who went before her including her mother and father, Mary and Henry, whom she missed dearly.



She is survived by her daughter Heather Clark, of Collinsville, IL. Her son Thomas Clark Jr. and daughter-in-law Heather Rosenzweig-Clark of Columbia, IL. Her grandchildren Charlie, Everett, Lily, Sage, Brianne, Gavin, and William. Her brother David Berendt of Belleville, NJ. Her niece Vanessa Walters, husband Michael, and daughter Violet of North Caldwell, NJ. And so many wonderful friends that became like family to her, supporting her through both good and bad.



A Celebration of Life in her honor will be postponed under the circumstances and will be announced when COVID related restrictions are lifted. To honor her memory, her family asks that anyone who knew her perform a random act of kindness in her name to someone in need, as she was a constant example of helping anyone and everyone who needed it.









