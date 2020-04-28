|
Karen Ann "Wheels" Mc Daniel (nee Ciarlo)
Paramus - Mc Daniel, Karen Ann "Wheels" (nee Ciarlo), age 62 passed away on April 27, 2020 at New Bridge Medical Center, Paramus from COVID-19. Dear daughter of the late Angelo Ciarlo (2002) and the late Alice (nee Phillips) Ciarlo (2013). She was married to the late Mercer McDaniel. Dear sister of Carmen Melly of Butler and the late Gail Sabaliauskas and her husband, John of Butler. Dear aunt of Shane Melly, Dana Worthing & her husband Evan, Nicole Luciano & her husband Daniel. Great aunt of Vaughn and Oliver Worthing and Giovanna Angelina Melly. Dear niece of Anna Pillar, and the late Phyllis Ciarlo and the late Mario Ciarlo. Great aunt of Frida Pearl Luciano. Born in Paterson, she lived in Paterson and Ridgewood, then in Florida before moving back to Ridgewood. Karen was formerly a Beautician at Panico, Ridgewood, and she was an avid dancer. In light of social distancing due to the current pandemic, all services for Karen will be private. Arrangements are by Festa Memorial Funeral Home 111 Union Blvd., Totowa. For more information, go to www.festamemorial.com.