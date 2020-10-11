Karen Bayconish-Nilan
Valley Cottage - BAYCONISH-NILAN, Karen I., 59, of Valley Cottage, NY, formerly of River Vale, NJ, passed away on Thursday, October 8th, 2020. Karen is survived by her beloved children Matthew and Valerie, her mother Dorothy, and her sister Kathy. She is predeceased by her father Ned. Karen was a graduate of Parsons School of Design and Rockland Community College. She was a Teacher's Assistant for the Nyack Public School District, where she greatly enjoyed working with the children each day. Previously, she was employed as a graphic designer for several area firms. A Celebration of Karen's life and faith will take place on Monday, October 12th at Cornerstone Bible Church, 819 Rivervale Rd., River Vale, NJ at 11AM, with interment at Westwood Cemetery to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Karen's name to the American Cancer Society
or an organization of your choice.