Karen Bruno Obituary
Washington Twp. - Karen (nee Fama) Bruno, 61, of Washington Twp., passed away on Friday, December 27, 2019.

Beloved wife of Michael. Dear sister of Michael Fama. Loving daughter of the late Sam and Helen Fama.

Karen was a project manager with HSBC Technology and Services, USA, New York City.

Visitation at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Road, Westwood, on Friday from 4- 8 PM. A Service will be held at the funeral home on Saturday at 10:00 AM, followed by the interment in George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. Becker-funeral home.com
