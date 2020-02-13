Resources
Woodland Park - CEDZIDLO - Karen of Woodland Park, NJ (formerly of Wallington) on February 9, 2020. Worked at Panasonic Corp. of North America in a variety of roles for 35 years. One of the first women to achieve the title of Director/Executive. Served for three years as Vice President for Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children of Bergen County. Karen volunteered her time serving other charities and programs for young girls. Predeceased by Mother Joan ( nee Lesko). Survived by Father Stan Cedzidlo; brothers Richard Cedzidlo (Renata), Martin Cedzidlo, Stephen Cedzidlo (Krystn) and nephews and nieces Matthew, Katharine, Caroline, Helen, Joseph, Michael and Liliana.

Private funeral services will be held with her family. Memorial donations in memory of Karen Cedzidlo can be made to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center or Autism Speaks.
