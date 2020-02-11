Services
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:00 AM
Grace Chapel at the First Reformed Church
Pompton Plains, NJ
Interment
Following Services
First Reformed Cemetery
Pompton Plains, NJ
Karen Drada


1956 - 2020
Karen Drada Obituary
Karen Drada

Pompton Plains - Karen Baldinger Drada, 63, of Pompton Plains, died February 10, 2020.

Visiting hours will be held from 4 to 8 pm Friday, February 14 at the M. John Scanlan Funeral Home, Pompton Plains. A memorial service will be held 10 am Saturday at Grace Chapel at the First Reformed Church, Pompton Plains. Interment of cremains will follow at the First Reformed Cemetery immediately following the service and all are invited to attend a repast following the burial at Grace Chapel.

Please visit www.scanlanfuneral.com for a complete obituary
