Karen G. Weiner (nee Scheer)
New Milford - Karen G. Weiner (nee Scheer) 81, of Ossining NY, formerly of New Milford and Teaneck, NJ passed away on October 23, 2020. Born in Brooklyn, NY to Leo and Bertha Scheer, she attended Boston University where she attained a B.A. in Journalism. She was a reporter for the Quincy Patriot Ledger, the Milwaukee Journal Constitution--Madison Division, and several northern New Jersey newspapers including The Ridgewood News, The Local Review and The Twinboro News. Mrs. Weiner was preceded in death by her beloved husband Dr. Michael A. Weiner. She was the loving mother of Mark Weiner, MD and his wife Meredith of Tarrytown, NY and Suzanne Eichenberger and her husband Roger of Melrose, MA; devoted grandmother of Daniel Eichenberger, Robin Weiner and Julie Weiner. The family held a graveside service on Sunday, October 25 2020 at Mt. Lebanon Cemetery in Glendale, NY. Memorial donations may be made in Mrs. Weiner's memory to the American Heart Association
(www.heart.org
)