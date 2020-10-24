1/1
Karen G. (Scheer) Weiner
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Karen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Karen G. Weiner (nee Scheer)

New Milford - Karen G. Weiner (nee Scheer) 81, of Ossining NY, formerly of New Milford and Teaneck, NJ passed away on October 23, 2020. Born in Brooklyn, NY to Leo and Bertha Scheer, she attended Boston University where she attained a B.A. in Journalism. She was a reporter for the Quincy Patriot Ledger, the Milwaukee Journal Constitution--Madison Division, and several northern New Jersey newspapers including The Ridgewood News, The Local Review and The Twinboro News. Mrs. Weiner was preceded in death by her beloved husband Dr. Michael A. Weiner. She was the loving mother of Mark Weiner, MD and his wife Meredith of Tarrytown, NY and Suzanne Eichenberger and her husband Roger of Melrose, MA; devoted grandmother of Daniel Eichenberger, Robin Weiner and Julie Weiner. The family held a graveside service on Sunday, October 25 2020 at Mt. Lebanon Cemetery in Glendale, NY. Memorial donations may be made in Mrs. Weiner's memory to the American Heart Association (www.heart.org)




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Edwards-Dowdle Funeral Home, Inc.
64 Ashford Avenue
Dobbs Ferry, NY 10522
(800) 564-3330
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Edwards-Dowdle Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved