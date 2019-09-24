|
|
Karen Irene Coppess Koedderich
McKinney, TX - Karen Irene Coppess Koedderich passed away September 20, 2019 in McKinney Texas at the age of 71. She was born on August 27, 1948 to Velma Brandt Coppess and Fred Haywood Coppess in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Shortly after college in Brazil, Karen moved to Tenafly, New Jersey.
In New Jersey, she married John T. Koedderich (Jack) in November 1972. Karen spent many years working at Creative Touch in Closter, New Jersey and Takasago International in Rockleigh, New Jersey. She also worked for Allstate in Roanoke, Virginia.
Karen was a supermom to her kids and never met a stranger. Everyone she met became a member of her family.
"My kids were the world to me. I don't know what I would've done without them. Stay together, keep in touch with each other and love each other."
Karen moved to Texas in 2009. She played Bunco with a great bunch of ladies. "My heart and sarcasm go to the ladies of the Hand and Foot card group - I love you all."
She is survived by her daughter, Kristina Koedderich and grandchildren, Jack and Nina of West Caldwell, New Jersey; daughter, Suzanne Wierzbicki and husband, Matt of Little Elm, Texas and son, John Koedderich of St. Simons Island, Georgia.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 38 years, Jack Koedderich; parents; Fred and Velma Coppess and brother, Donald Thurman Coppess
"I'd like the memory of me to be a happy one, I'd like to leave an afterglow of smiles when the day is done. I'd like to leave an echo whispering softly down the ways, of happy times and laughing times and bright and sunny days. I'd like the tears of those who grieve to dry before the sun, of happy memories that I leave behind when the day is done."
A celebration of life will be held on a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made in honor of Karen and Jack Koedderich to the ALS Association of Texas at https://www.alstexas.org/donate. To convey condolences or to sign an online registry, please visit TJMfuneral.com