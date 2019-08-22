Services
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
(201) 664-0292
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Good Shepherd Lutheran Church
112 N. Main St
Pearl River, NY
1957 - 2019
Karen J. Dodson Obituary
Karen J. Dodson

Woodcliff Lake - Karen J. Dodson (nee Kinard), 62, of Woodcliff Lake, NJ, lost her long, courageous battle with lung cancer on August 20, 2019. Karen was born on June 2, 1957 in Suffern, NY to Richard and Nancy Kinard and was the eldest of three daughters. She graduated from Pascack Hills High School, Montvale, NJ; Harcum College, Bryn Mawr, PA and Glassboro State College, Glassboro, NJ.

Karen was an Early Childhood Educator until she became a stay-at-home mom to two wonderful daughters. After they were grown, she began an 11-year career at The Okonite Company in Ramsey, NJ. Karen's Okonite family treated her very well during her illness and transitioned her to Retirement Disability in 2017.

Karen is survived by her loving daughters, Michelle Dodson and her partner, Stefan Walz, and Heather Millevoi and her husband, Ken; her devoted sisters Diane LePore and her husband, Larry, and Sharon Kinard; two faithful nieces, Lauren and Taylor LePore, her Godparents, Uncle Roy Gordon and Aunt Marilyn Kinard; her aunts and cousins and their families; her loving and supportive friends, and her adoring cat, Whisky.

She was an avid Rolling Stones fan, a '57 Chevy and food lover who always enjoyed good conversation and spending time with her family and friends. Karen will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Karen and family would like to thank all the members of her Valley Hospital Mount Sinai Comprehensive Cancer Care Team and her Care Team at the Villa Marie Claire Residential Hospice including the nurses, support staff and volunteers for their compassionate care.

Visitation is Friday, August 23, 2019, 3:00p to 8:00p at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Road, Westwood, NJ. Funeral service will be held Saturday, August 24, 2019, 11:00a at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 112 N. Main St., Pearl River, NY.

Memorial donations may be made in Karen's name to Villa Marie Claire, 12 West Saddle River Road, Saddle River, NJ 07458 or a .

Becker-funeralhome.com
