Karen M. Knight-Harrison
Willingboro - Karen M. Knight-Harrison of Willingboro, formerly of Teaneck, N.J. on March 2, 2019. Beloved wife of Dean Harrison. Mother of Sterling K. Harrison (Marquita), sister of Kimberly Ann Knight, Keith D. Knight, niece of Leonard Knight (Jackie), and Delores Walker. Daughter in-law of Lucy E. Harrison. Also survived by other relatives and friends. Memorial Services Thursday March 14, 1 pm at Mt. Olive Baptist Church 260 Central Avenue, Hackensack. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to National Adrenal Diseases Foundation. Arrangements by Earl I. Jones Funeral Home 305 First Street, Hackensack. Brent Smallwood Senior Director.