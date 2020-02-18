|
Karen M. Sullivan
Gilford, NH - Karen M. Sullivan, 65, passed away unexpectedly at home after a long battle with a neurological disorder on Saturday, February 15, 2020. Karen was born in Paterson, New Jersey on May 25, 1954, the daughter of Walter J. and Blanche (Vas) Appleton. She was a speech pathologist in the New Hampshire School Districts for over 25 years. She is survived by her husband, of 41 years, Timothy D. Sullivan, of Gilford; a daughter, Lindsay M. Sullivan, of Gilford; her mother, Blanche T. Appleton, of Meredith; a brother, Mark J. Appleton and by her niece Sarah J. Appleton. She was predeceased by her father Walter J. Appleton. Calling hours will be held on Friday February 21, 2020 from 6:30pm-8:30pm at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home,164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH using the Carriage House Entrance. A Funeral Service will be on held on Saturday February 22, 2020 at 1:00pm, at The First United Methodist Church of Gilford,18 Wesley Way, Gilford NH. For more information and to view an online memorial go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.