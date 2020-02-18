Services
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home
164 Pleasant Street
Laconia, NH 03246
(603) 524-4300
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
6:30 PM - 8:30 PM
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home
164 Pleasant Street
Laconia, NH 03246
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
1:00 PM
The First United Methodist Church of Gilford
18 Wesley Way
Gilford, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Karen Sullivan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karen M. Sullivan


1954 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Karen M. Sullivan Obituary
Karen M. Sullivan

Gilford, NH - Karen M. Sullivan, 65, passed away unexpectedly at home after a long battle with a neurological disorder on Saturday, February 15, 2020. Karen was born in Paterson, New Jersey on May 25, 1954, the daughter of Walter J. and Blanche (Vas) Appleton. She was a speech pathologist in the New Hampshire School Districts for over 25 years. She is survived by her husband, of 41 years, Timothy D. Sullivan, of Gilford; a daughter, Lindsay M. Sullivan, of Gilford; her mother, Blanche T. Appleton, of Meredith; a brother, Mark J. Appleton and by her niece Sarah J. Appleton. She was predeceased by her father Walter J. Appleton. Calling hours will be held on Friday February 21, 2020 from 6:30pm-8:30pm at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home,164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH using the Carriage House Entrance. A Funeral Service will be on held on Saturday February 22, 2020 at 1:00pm, at The First United Methodist Church of Gilford,18 Wesley Way, Gilford NH. For more information and to view an online memorial go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Karen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -