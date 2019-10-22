Services
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
Resources
Karen N. Deer Obituary
Karen N. Deer

River Vale - Karen N. Deer passed away on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at the age of 76. Born in Jersey City, NJ she was a 61 year resident of River Vale, NJ. Before retiring, she was the Administrator at Brian L. Deer & Son Contractors in River Vale for over 40 years and also was a Secretary at International Telephone & Telegraph (I.T.T.) in Paramus, NJ. She was an avid gardener and loved animals, especially her dogs and two turtles. She was predeceased by her parents Ralph and Irene and her sister Helen Irene Arent. Karen is survived by her loving husband of 57 years Brian L. Deer; cherished son Brian Deer, his wife Aline, dear daughter Laurel Kennedy, her husband James; and five grandchildren: Jamie (Jeffrey), Jessica, Jimmy, Megan and Brian; nieces and nephews: Karen, John, Eric and Bonnie. Karen is also survived by her four great nieces and nephews: Lea (James), Matthew, Dan and Kristy. Visitation will be held on Friday, October 25, 2019 from 4:00 - 8:00p.m. at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home, (vpfh.com), 257 Godwin Ave., Wyckoff, NJ. The funeral service will be held on Saturday in the funeral home at 12:00 p.m. Interment will follow at George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus. In lieu of flowers contributions in Karen's memory may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 111 Littleton Road, Suite 221, Parsippany NJ 07054 (Paramus 2019: Laurel Kennedy - Great Strides - Cystic Fibrosis Foundation) or to the Multiple Sclerosis Association of America, 375 Kings Highway North, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034.
