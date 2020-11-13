1/
Karen O. Weidner
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Karen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Karen O. Weidner

Allendale - Karen O. Weidner (nee Oakland), 67 of Allendale, NJ, died peacefully at home surrounded by family on November 9, 2020. Wife of Mark Weidner. Loving mother of Alice Brennan (Jim), Sarah Clauson (John), and Maggie Casden (Aaron). Grandmother of Charlotte Casden, and Jesse and Jane Brennan. Sister of Vickie Nelson, Cheryl Horning, and Mary Jo Claussen. Predeceased by mother Alice, father Alton, sister Brenda, and brother Eugene. Karen was born in Albert Lea, MN. She was a longstanding member of Archer United Methodist Church in Allendale. Her successful interior design business moved from Houston to Allendale in 1986, and she was involved in the day-to-day management of Weidner Design Associates until her death. To her friends she was a fun and gracious hostess treating everyone with love and respect. There are no plans for a service, at this time. Funeral arrangements were handled by Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home, Ramsey, NJ. Donations in her memory can be made to either Archer United Methodist Church of Allendale or The Gift of Life Family House of Philadelphia.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home
109 Darlington Ave
Ramsey, NJ 07446
(201) 327-0030
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
November 14, 2020
Karen was always the life of the party. No event - holiday, soccer match, or get together- was too small to make it a party. Our daughter may be future star for the Americans, but it won’t be the same without Karen on the sideline.

Much love to the family.
Corey Ruff
Friend
November 14, 2020
Cluster of 50 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Renee Facciola
November 13, 2020
No words can relieve the pain. But the memories with time hopefully will ease your sorrow,
Louis Zicolello
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved