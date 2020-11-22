1/
Karen Rosenberg
1943 - 2020
Karen Rosenberg

Bradley Beach - Karen Rosenberg, 77 of Bradley Beach, NJ, passed away November 21, 2020 at Jersey Shore Medical Center. she was born in Brooklyn, NY in 1943. She grew up in Asbury Park, NJ, and later lived in Fair lawn, NJ for 38 years, before moving back down the Jersey Shore to Bradley Beach in 2006.

Karen worked as a special education teacher in Fairlawn, was very involved with B'Nai Brith women, and helped create a nursery school at Temple Beth Sholom, Fair lawn. She enjoyed knitting and needlework in her spare time.

Karen is survived by her husband Harvey of 56 years, daughter Pamela and son in law Steven, son Alan, grandchildren Annabelle, Randi, Chad, Leigh, Drew, Eric, Annie and great grandson Rion.

A private family funeral will be held Monday, November 23, 2020.

Arrangements by Louis Suburban Chapel, Fair Lawn NJ




Published in The Record/Herald News from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2020.
