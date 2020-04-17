|
Karen Wingfield
Karen Lynn Wingfield was born on July 19, 1952 in Montclair, New Jersey to Charles and Thelma Wingfield.
She attended Hillside School kindergarten through the eight grade and graduated from Montclair High School in June 1970.
She graduated from Bloomfield College in 1975 with a Bachelor of Arts Degree with a desire to teach. She studied at Jersey City State in the Masters' Program,
Karen spent more than forty years as an educator in Montclair Public Schools teaching Social Studies at Buzz Aldrin Middle School, History at Montclair High School and for the last fifteen years at Glenfield Middle School as a beloved para.
She was an advisor to the Black Student Union, Montclair High School Cheerleaders and a mentor in the Sister to Sister Organization. She taught elementary students chess in the summer at the Montclair Co-op.
Karen was passionate about cooking and she taught cooking classes with several colleagues at Glenfield Middle School after school culinary program.
She also served on the Essex County Democratic County Committee for several years.
Her mission in life was to educate those children that needed that extra push. Karen was a cheerleader for her students.
A prayer service for the immediate family was held Friday, April 17, Interment at Glendale Cemetery. Service viewed through Zoom (72399300973).
Karen leaves to celebrate her life: brother, Charles Wingfield, sisters Donna Wingfield-Feggins, Robyn Wingfield-Howard (Frederick), Fiance Floyd C. Jefferson, Jr.
Cherished nieces and nephews: Katherine Wingfield-Barry(William), Claire Wingfield, Fanya Feggins, Kyle Feggins, Tai Howard, Ryan Howard, Taryn Howard,
Great nieces and nephews: Ahmad Feggins Olivia Feggins, Matthew Barry, Joshua Barry, Elizabeth Barry.
Karen will always be remembered for her laughter, love, collard greens, macaroni and cheese.