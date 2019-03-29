|
Kari Marino
Dunedin, FL - Kari (nee Luberto) of Dunedin, Fl (formerly of Moonachie) passed away on January 3, 2019. Kari was predeceased by her beloved husband, Michael Marino, her sister, Rosemarie Booth, and brothers John, Fred, and Richard. She is survived by her brothers, Michael (Elaine) and Robert (Joan), and sisters, Dolores and Lucy, and many nieces and nephews. Funeral mass Saturday, 9:00 am at St Margaret of Cortona, Little Ferry. Interment of cremains at St. Mary's Cemetery, Saddle Brook.