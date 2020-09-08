1/
Karl H. "Skip" Sewall
Karl "Skip" H. Sewall

Paramus - Karl "Skip" H. Sewall, 78, of Paramus, NJ passed away on Saturday, September 5, 2020. Born in New Rochelle, NY he was raised in Fair Lawn, NJ and resided in Paramus for the past 40 years. Skip enjoyed boating, big game fishing and photography. He also enjoyed technology, especially new gadgets.

Prior to retiring in 2016, he was the owner/operator of Maple Rock Exxon in Glen Rock for 50 years.

Beloved wife of Donna (Paletta) Sewall. Loving and devoted father of Gloria Polito and husband Nick, Karl Sewall Jr. and Danny Sewall and wife Erin. Cherished grandfather of Sabrina, Tabitha, Rhinna and Julia.

The family will receive relatives and friends Thursday, September 10, 2020, 3-9 PM at Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home Inc., 13-31 Saddle River Road, Fair Lawn, NJ 07410, (201) 797-3500. Cremation will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Karl may be made to the Colon Cancer Coalition, www.coloncancercoalition.org. For additional information please visit www.vpfairlawn.com.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
