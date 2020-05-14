Karl Notholt
New Milford - Karl Notholt of New Milford was 76 years old when he passed away Tuesday, May 12th. Born and raised in New York City, Karl was a resident of New Milford for the last 52 years. He was formerly active with the New Milford Little League as well as a distinguished member of the New Milford-Teaneck Elks Lodge 2290 for the last 34 years. Prior to retiring, Karl served as a Financial Manager with Mount Sinai Hospital for over 32 years. This gentle soul was predeceased by his late parents Hans and Elsbeth Notholt. He is survived by his beloved wife of 52 years Marie (nee Kramer), his loving son Michael and his wife Patricia and his devoted sister Inge Hollis. Karl was predeceased by his brother Raymond. He is the cherished grandfather of Bobby, David, Lauren and Viktoria. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews, extended family members and very dear friends. Due to the current healthcare crisis, a celebration of Karl's life will be held at a later date. His family asks that if you wish to honor Karl that you make a donation in his memory to CareOne at New Milford, 800 River Road, New Milford, NJ 07646. For additional information or to leave online condolences please visit www.boulevardfuneralhome.com
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 14 to May 17, 2020.