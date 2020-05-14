Karl Notholt
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Karl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Karl Notholt

New Milford - Karl Notholt of New Milford was 76 years old when he passed away Tuesday, May 12th. Born and raised in New York City, Karl was a resident of New Milford for the last 52 years. He was formerly active with the New Milford Little League as well as a distinguished member of the New Milford-Teaneck Elks Lodge 2290 for the last 34 years. Prior to retiring, Karl served as a Financial Manager with Mount Sinai Hospital for over 32 years. This gentle soul was predeceased by his late parents Hans and Elsbeth Notholt. He is survived by his beloved wife of 52 years Marie (nee Kramer), his loving son Michael and his wife Patricia and his devoted sister Inge Hollis. Karl was predeceased by his brother Raymond. He is the cherished grandfather of Bobby, David, Lauren and Viktoria. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews, extended family members and very dear friends. Due to the current healthcare crisis, a celebration of Karl's life will be held at a later date. His family asks that if you wish to honor Karl that you make a donation in his memory to CareOne at New Milford, 800 River Road, New Milford, NJ 07646. For additional information or to leave online condolences please visit www.boulevardfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 14 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Boulevard Funeral Home and Cremation Service
1151 River Road
New Milford, NJ 07646
(201) 692-0100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved