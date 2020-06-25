Karl Patrick Massey
Pompton Plains - Karl Patrick 86, of Cedar Crest in Pompton Plains, passed away Saturday June 20, 2020. Born in Jamaica, BWI. Karl moved to the US and grew up in River Edge, NJ. He has been happily married to Marianne Massey for 61 yrs. Son of the late Henry & Sylvia Massey, survived by brothers, Kenneth Massey, Robert Massey, sister Yvonne Barsali, and late Audrey Iscaro. Loving father of Renee & Rusty Strudel, Kurtis & Jody Massey, and Tammy & Johnny Compagnone. Cherished Pop Pop of Patrick, Philip & Lidia, Kurtis & Maria, Jaclyn & Joe, Caitlin & Joe, Karianne & Paul, John & Amanda, John & Samantha, Zack, Nick, and Jake and great grandchildren, Carver, Autumn, Henry, Olivia, Harper, Landon, and Charlotte.
Sgt Karl Massey served in the United States Air Force. He later joined the Paramus Police Department where he became the president of the Bergen County Traffic Officers Association as well as a member of the State Traffic Officers Association. He retired after 29 years of service. Following in his foot steps, he left a legacy through his son Retired Juvenile Detective Sergeant and grandson Patrolmen, 3rd generation to the force.
Please join us to celebrate a life well lived in remembrance of Karl Patrick Massey in the future when we can embrace one another.
Due to the Covid pandemic all services will be private at this time
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions in Karl's memory may be made to Alzheimer's Association, Greater New Jersey Chapter 23 Vreeland Road Suite 105, Florham Park, NJ, 07932 , St. Jude Children's Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105
To leave an online condolence or for further information visit www.vanderplaat.com
Pompton Plains - Karl Patrick 86, of Cedar Crest in Pompton Plains, passed away Saturday June 20, 2020. Born in Jamaica, BWI. Karl moved to the US and grew up in River Edge, NJ. He has been happily married to Marianne Massey for 61 yrs. Son of the late Henry & Sylvia Massey, survived by brothers, Kenneth Massey, Robert Massey, sister Yvonne Barsali, and late Audrey Iscaro. Loving father of Renee & Rusty Strudel, Kurtis & Jody Massey, and Tammy & Johnny Compagnone. Cherished Pop Pop of Patrick, Philip & Lidia, Kurtis & Maria, Jaclyn & Joe, Caitlin & Joe, Karianne & Paul, John & Amanda, John & Samantha, Zack, Nick, and Jake and great grandchildren, Carver, Autumn, Henry, Olivia, Harper, Landon, and Charlotte.
Sgt Karl Massey served in the United States Air Force. He later joined the Paramus Police Department where he became the president of the Bergen County Traffic Officers Association as well as a member of the State Traffic Officers Association. He retired after 29 years of service. Following in his foot steps, he left a legacy through his son Retired Juvenile Detective Sergeant and grandson Patrolmen, 3rd generation to the force.
Please join us to celebrate a life well lived in remembrance of Karl Patrick Massey in the future when we can embrace one another.
Due to the Covid pandemic all services will be private at this time
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions in Karl's memory may be made to Alzheimer's Association, Greater New Jersey Chapter 23 Vreeland Road Suite 105, Florham Park, NJ, 07932 , St. Jude Children's Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105
To leave an online condolence or for further information visit www.vanderplaat.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.