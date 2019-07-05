Services
Riewerts Memorial Home, Inc.
187 South Washington Avenue
Bergenfield, NJ 07621-2987
(201) 384-0700
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Riewerts Memorial Home, Inc.
187 South Washington Avenue
Bergenfield, NJ 07621-2987
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Riewerts Memorial Home, Inc.
187 South Washington Avenue
Bergenfield, NJ 07621-2987
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Karly Bacci
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karly Noelle Bacci

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Karly Noelle Bacci Obituary
Karly Noelle Bacci

Bergenfield - Karly Noelle Bacci of Bergenfield passed away on July 1, 2019. Beloved daughter of Kurt and Kelley Bacci. Loving granddaughter of Marjorie and the late James Considine and the late Eleanore and James Bacci. Dear sister of Krista and Jenna Bacci. Karly worked as an ESL Tutor and Instructor as well as did freelance translation in the many languages she was fluent in. Visiting at Riewerts Memorial Home, 187 So. Washington Ave., Bergenfield on Monday 2-4 and 7-9 PM. Funeral service will be held Monday, please check the website for further details. Cremation will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to CBH Care, 25 East Salem St. Hackensack. Send a lasting condolence at riewertsmemorialhome.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now