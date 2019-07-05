|
|
Karly Noelle Bacci
Bergenfield - Karly Noelle Bacci of Bergenfield passed away on July 1, 2019. Beloved daughter of Kurt and Kelley Bacci. Loving granddaughter of Marjorie and the late James Considine and the late Eleanore and James Bacci. Dear sister of Krista and Jenna Bacci. Karly worked as an ESL Tutor and Instructor as well as did freelance translation in the many languages she was fluent in. Visiting at Riewerts Memorial Home, 187 So. Washington Ave., Bergenfield on Monday 2-4 and 7-9 PM. Funeral service will be held Monday, please check the website for further details. Cremation will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to CBH Care, 25 East Salem St. Hackensack. Send a lasting condolence at riewertsmemorialhome.com