Services
Shook Funeral Home - Clifton
639 Van Houten Avenue
Clifton, NJ 07013
973-471-9620
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Shook Funeral Home - Clifton
639 Van Houten Avenue
Clifton, NJ 07013
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
8:00 AM
Shook Funeral Home - Clifton
639 Van Houten Avenue
Clifton, NJ 07013
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
9:00 AM
St. John Kanty RC Church
Clifton, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Karol Pisarczyk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karol Pisarczyk

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Karol Pisarczyk Obituary
Karol Pisarczyk

Clifton - Karol Pisarczyk, 79, of Clifton, passed away on January 21, 2020. Born in Frydman, Poland, he came to the US in 1964 and settled in Wallington before moving to Clifton in 1975. A parishioner of St. John Kanty RC Church, Clifton, Karol was a Mason for Jan Construction in Paramus for many years.

Beloved husband of Maria. Devoted father of Karol of Clifton, Donna Domanski and her husband Gerald of Colts Neck, and Teddy and his wife Gina of New York. Loving grandfather of Kaila, Skylar, Sienna, Hunter, Teddy and Max. Dear brother of Vincenty and Dominik of Poland, Stanislaw of Clifton, and the late Maria Mrovcak and Anna Subiszak.

Funeral Saturday 8:00 AM at the Shook Funeral Home, 639 Van Houten Ave., Clifton, and 9 AM at St. John Kanty RC Church, Clifton. Interment, St. Mary's Cemetery, Saddle Brook. Visiting Friday 4-8 PM at the funeral home. www.ShookFH.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Karol's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -