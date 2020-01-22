|
Karol Pisarczyk
Clifton - Karol Pisarczyk, 79, of Clifton, passed away on January 21, 2020. Born in Frydman, Poland, he came to the US in 1964 and settled in Wallington before moving to Clifton in 1975. A parishioner of St. John Kanty RC Church, Clifton, Karol was a Mason for Jan Construction in Paramus for many years.
Beloved husband of Maria. Devoted father of Karol of Clifton, Donna Domanski and her husband Gerald of Colts Neck, and Teddy and his wife Gina of New York. Loving grandfather of Kaila, Skylar, Sienna, Hunter, Teddy and Max. Dear brother of Vincenty and Dominik of Poland, Stanislaw of Clifton, and the late Maria Mrovcak and Anna Subiszak.
Funeral Saturday 8:00 AM at the Shook Funeral Home, 639 Van Houten Ave., Clifton, and 9 AM at St. John Kanty RC Church, Clifton. Interment, St. Mary's Cemetery, Saddle Brook. Visiting Friday 4-8 PM at the funeral home. www.ShookFH.com