Karolyn Margaret Hopkins (Peggy) Goursky
1921 - 2020
Karolyn Margaret (Peggy) Hopkins Goursky

Karolyn Margaret (Peggy) Hopkins Goursky passed away peacefully on November 29th, 2020 at the ripe age of 99. She was born October 27th, 1921 in Livingston, NJ. The love of her life was Frank Goursky (5/15/24 - 11/30/09). They were married for 60+ years and had four children, 7 grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren.

And to quote her young great-granddaughter Madelyn Malatino for her ancestry project: "Peggy was a great mom, wife, and 'Mam' and wants everyone to know how much she loved Frank 'Pop-Pop' and being part of her family."

Arrangements are under the direction of Riggs Funeral Home, 130 North Rt. 9, Forked River, NJ 08731. Interment will be private at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Hanover, NJ.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Riggs Funeral Home LLC
130 North Route 9
Forked River, NJ 08731
(609) 693-8222
