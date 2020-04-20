Services
Karyn (Grohsman) Martinez

Karyn (Grohsman) Martinez Obituary
Karyn Martinez (nee Grohsman)

Carlstadt - Karyn Martinez (nee Grohsman), 52, of Carlstadt for 10 years and formerly of Glen Ridge, passed away on April 11, 2020. Beloved daughter of Agnes (nee Grella) Penque and her husband Joel Guenther. Loving sister of Melissa Dunn and her husband Mark, Adam Penque and his wife Jaclyn, Ron Penque and his wife Susie, Michael Penque and Christopher Penque. Caring aunt (Nana) of Mark, Madison, Grayson, Sierra, Everett, Ronnie, Ben, Amanda and the late Olivia Rose. Loving niece of Pat Grella and his wife Camille and Andrea Grella and her husband Frank Catroneo. Also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins. Due to the current health crisis the cremation was private. A celebration of Karyn's life will be held at a later date. Arrangements Kimak Funeral Home, Carlstadt.
- ADVERTISEMENT -