|
|
Kathaleen (nee Driscoll) Raab
Paramus - Raab
Kathaleen (nee Driscoll), 82, of Paramus, passed away on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. She was a parishioner of Our Lady of the Visitation Church in Paramus and a member of the OLV Rosary Society and the Paramus Seniors Club.
Cherished wife of the late Alfred Raab. Cherished daughter of the late Jerimiah and Kathrine Driscoll. Dear sister of the late the late Jerimiah "Jay" Driscoll and Regina Driscoll. She is survived by her brother-in-law Frank Raab.
Family will receive friends on Sunday March 17, 2019 from 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus. Funeral Service will be held at 9:30 am on Monday, March 18, 2019 at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home, followed by a 10:00 am Funeral Mass at Our Lady of the Visitation R.C. Church, 234 N. Farview Avenue, Paramus. Interment George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus.
As an expression of sympathy, flowers are accepted or memorial contributions in Kathaleen's memory may be made to , 501 St. Judes Place, Memphis, TN, 38105.
To leave an online condolence or for further information visit www.vanderplaat.com