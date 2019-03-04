Services
Pompton Plains - Katharine J. Koch, 89, of Pompton Plains, formerly of Upper Saddle River, died Saturday, March 2, 2019.

Katie is survived by her children, Peggy Pezzi and her husband Bob, Nancy Schiemer and her husband Jim, Raymond H. Koch, Jr. and his wife Nancy, Eric Koch and his wife Liz, and Joanne Secola and her husband Gene; 11 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, Raymond H. Koch, and her siblings, Joseph Connell and Margaret LeVan.

Visiting hours will be Tuesday from 4-7 pm at the M. John Scanlan Funeral Home, Pompton Plains. A funeral service will be held 11 am Wednesday at Bergen Highland United Methodist Church, 318 West Saddle River Road, Upper Saddle River, NJ 07458. Burial will follow at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus.

In lieu of flowers donations to Bergen Highlands United Methodist Church or a would be greatly appreciated by Katie's family. For a more complete obituary please visit www.scanlanfuneral.com
