Resources
More Obituaries for Kathe Needle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathe Landau Needle

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathe Landau Needle Obituary
Kathe Landau Needle

Kathe Landau Needle, an only child and daughter of Leo and Sally Landau died on March 26, 2020 in Nassau County after a brief illness. A private funeral and internment was held at Sharon Gardens/Kensico Cemetery in Valhalla, NY on March 30, 2020. Born on August 8, 1933 in Poland, her family left to reside in Berlin, Germany, before escaping to New York City at the age of 5. A graduate of Hunter College High School in Manhattan, and Syracuse University, she had a distinguished career as a Real Estate Agent in Croton-on-Hudson, NY. Pre-deceased by Dr. Robert Needle, her loving husband of 54 years, Kathe is survived by her son, Mark Needle and daughter Linda Liepper, daughter-in-law, Lynn Needle, grandson, Max Needle, son-in-law David Liepper and grandson, Michael Liepper.

A devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, she was grateful for her loving family, friends and the heartfelt care and companionship provided by Deborah Grant and Jada Herman-Violet.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Bergen Volunteer Medical Initiative at BVMI.org.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathe's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -