Kathe Landau Needle
Kathe Landau Needle, an only child and daughter of Leo and Sally Landau died on March 26, 2020 in Nassau County after a brief illness. A private funeral and internment was held at Sharon Gardens/Kensico Cemetery in Valhalla, NY on March 30, 2020. Born on August 8, 1933 in Poland, her family left to reside in Berlin, Germany, before escaping to New York City at the age of 5. A graduate of Hunter College High School in Manhattan, and Syracuse University, she had a distinguished career as a Real Estate Agent in Croton-on-Hudson, NY. Pre-deceased by Dr. Robert Needle, her loving husband of 54 years, Kathe is survived by her son, Mark Needle and daughter Linda Liepper, daughter-in-law, Lynn Needle, grandson, Max Needle, son-in-law David Liepper and grandson, Michael Liepper.
A devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, she was grateful for her loving family, friends and the heartfelt care and companionship provided by Deborah Grant and Jada Herman-Violet.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Bergen Volunteer Medical Initiative at BVMI.org.