Katherine A. (nee Ayers) Gallo
East Rutherford - GALLO, Katherine A. (nee Ayers) 91 of East Rutherford, NJ passed away on November 4, 2019.
Born in New York City, Katherine was a Cashier at the Hasbrook Heights Shop Rite. She was a member of the East Rutherford Senior Citizens, a Parishioner of St. Joseph RC Church, East Rutherford, and a former Eucharistic Minister .
Beloved wife of Michael Gallo. Loving mother of Frank McCagh & his wife Petra, Brian McCagh & his wife Diane, & the late Helen McCagh. Dear step-mother of Bridgette Sanzari & Michael Gallo.
Cherished grandmother of 12 grandchildren & 9 great grandchildren. Dearest sister of Margaret Zogg, Nancy Bouchard & Herbert Ayers. Also surviving are many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, & friends.
Funeral Friday November 8, 2019 at 8:30AM from the Macagna Diffily Onorato Funeral Home 41 Ames Ave Rutherford, NJ. Funeral Mass 9:30AM at St. Joseph RC Church , East Rutherford, NJ.
Interment at St. Nicholas Cemetery, Lodi, NJ. Family & Friends will be received Thursday November 7, 2019 from 4-8PM. www.macagnadiffilyonoratofuneralhome.com