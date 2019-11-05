Services
Katherine Gallo
Calling hours
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
8:30 AM
Funeral Mass
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
9:30 AM
Katherine A. (Ayers) Gallo


1928 - 2019
Katherine A. (Ayers) Gallo Obituary
Katherine A. (nee Ayers) Gallo

East Rutherford - GALLO, Katherine A. (nee Ayers) 91 of East Rutherford, NJ passed away on November 4, 2019.

Born in New York City, Katherine was a Cashier at the Hasbrook Heights Shop Rite. She was a member of the East Rutherford Senior Citizens, a Parishioner of St. Joseph RC Church, East Rutherford, and a former Eucharistic Minister .

Beloved wife of Michael Gallo. Loving mother of Frank McCagh & his wife Petra, Brian McCagh & his wife Diane, & the late Helen McCagh. Dear step-mother of Bridgette Sanzari & Michael Gallo.

Cherished grandmother of 12 grandchildren & 9 great grandchildren. Dearest sister of Margaret Zogg, Nancy Bouchard & Herbert Ayers. Also surviving are many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, & friends.

Funeral Friday November 8, 2019 at 8:30AM from the Macagna Diffily Onorato Funeral Home 41 Ames Ave Rutherford, NJ. Funeral Mass 9:30AM at St. Joseph RC Church , East Rutherford, NJ.

Interment at St. Nicholas Cemetery, Lodi, NJ. Family & Friends will be received Thursday November 7, 2019 from 4-8PM. www.macagnadiffilyonoratofuneralhome.com
