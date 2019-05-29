|
|
Katherine Ann Parker
Ridgewood - Parker, Katherine Ann (nee Tielemans), age 78 of Ridgewood, on Tuesday, May 28, 2019. Born in Paterson, Katherine had resided in Hawthorne before moving to Ridgewood where she resided most of her life. Katherine was a former medical receptionist for Westwood Ophthalmology in Westwood. Katherine enjoyed knitting, and classic movies. She loved trips to Atlantic City, and wintering in key Largo. Most of all, she loved her family and spending time with those who were dear to her. Katherine Ann Parker was the beloved wife of Harry Parker, Jr. of Ridgewood. Loving mother of Kathleen Peacock and her husband Robert of Ridgewood, Harry E. Parker III and his wife Jami of Midland Park, Kristy Hillmer and her husband Ralph, also of Midland Park. Dear grandmother of Allison Peacock-Baker and her husband John, Brian and Jessica Peacock, Megan Mullin and her husband Pat, Danielle, Amanda, and Harry E. Parker IV, and Mary Katherine and Grace Hillmer. Great grandmother of Landon and Hannah Baker, and Emma Clare Mullin. Sister of Arthur Tielemans and his wife Cathy, and the late Evelyn Mosley and her husband Harold. Katherine is also survived by many nieces and nephews including Scott, Kevin, Denise, Diana, and Cindy. Funeral service will be held at 9:30am on Friday, May 31, 2019 at the Browning-Forshay Funeral Home, 557 Lafayette Avenue, Hawthorne. Interment will follow at the Laurel Grove Memorial Park, Totowa. Friends may visit with the family at the funeral home on Thursday from 4:00pm to 8:00pm. (www.browningforshay.com)