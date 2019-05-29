Services
Browning-Forshay Funeral Home
557 Lafayette Ave.
Hawthorne, NJ 07507
(973) 427-0800
Visitation
Thursday, May 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Browning-Forshay Funeral Home
557 Lafayette Ave.
Hawthorne, NJ 07507
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, May 31, 2019
9:30 AM
Browning-Forshay Funeral Home
557 Lafayette Ave.
Hawthorne, NJ 07507
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Katherine Parker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Katherine Ann Parker

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Katherine Ann Parker Obituary
Katherine Ann Parker

Ridgewood - Parker, Katherine Ann (nee Tielemans), age 78 of Ridgewood, on Tuesday, May 28, 2019. Born in Paterson, Katherine had resided in Hawthorne before moving to Ridgewood where she resided most of her life. Katherine was a former medical receptionist for Westwood Ophthalmology in Westwood. Katherine enjoyed knitting, and classic movies. She loved trips to Atlantic City, and wintering in key Largo. Most of all, she loved her family and spending time with those who were dear to her. Katherine Ann Parker was the beloved wife of Harry Parker, Jr. of Ridgewood. Loving mother of Kathleen Peacock and her husband Robert of Ridgewood, Harry E. Parker III and his wife Jami of Midland Park, Kristy Hillmer and her husband Ralph, also of Midland Park. Dear grandmother of Allison Peacock-Baker and her husband John, Brian and Jessica Peacock, Megan Mullin and her husband Pat, Danielle, Amanda, and Harry E. Parker IV, and Mary Katherine and Grace Hillmer. Great grandmother of Landon and Hannah Baker, and Emma Clare Mullin. Sister of Arthur Tielemans and his wife Cathy, and the late Evelyn Mosley and her husband Harold. Katherine is also survived by many nieces and nephews including Scott, Kevin, Denise, Diana, and Cindy. Funeral service will be held at 9:30am on Friday, May 31, 2019 at the Browning-Forshay Funeral Home, 557 Lafayette Avenue, Hawthorne. Interment will follow at the Laurel Grove Memorial Park, Totowa. Friends may visit with the family at the funeral home on Thursday from 4:00pm to 8:00pm. (www.browningforshay.com)
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now