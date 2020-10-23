Katherine Belmont
Totowa - Belmont, Katherine (nee Ball), age 74 of Totowa at rest in Totowa on October 23, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Dominic R. Belmont (2018). Loving mother of Melissa A. Miller and Michael Belmont. Dear daughter of the late Harry and the late Dolores (nee Lagos) Ball. Adoring grandmother of Suzanna Hoxholli, Courtney Hoxholli, and Johnathan Hoxholli. Dear aunt of Kathleen Moon and her husband Alan, Coleen Kaufman and her husband Robert, Patricia Brown and her husband Rahmann, and T.J. Carr and his wife Supattra. Sister in-law of Rosalyn Belmont and Thomas Carr. Dear best friend of 57 years of Ellen Stephens. Katherine is also survived by several great nieces and nephews. Born in Paterson, she lived in Totowa for most of her life. She was a Kindergarten and First Grade Teacher for Paterson Public Schools. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral from the Festa Memorial Funeral Home, 111 Union Blvd., Totowa, on Wednesday at 9:30 AM. Funeral Mass to follow at St. Gerard R.C. Church, Paterson at 10:00 AM. Cremation is private at the request of the family. Friends may visit Tuesday 4-8 PM. For more information, go to www.festamemorial.com
