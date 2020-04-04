|
Katherine (Murphy) Carmody
Ridgefield Park - Katherine (Murphy) Carmody (72) of Ridgefield Park, NJ, formerly of West New York, NJ, passed away Monday, March 30, 2020. She was an angel with a heart of gold. She loved her family unconditionally. She was a lover of animals and insects of all kinds. She enjoyed shopping. We all know she was a gadget queen and loved trying all the as seen on TV items. She loved her family and would go above and beyond for them. She was beloved wife to Jack Carmody, a beloved mother of Dawn (Itri) Carmody, Sheila (Casey) Carmody, John Carmody and Sharon Carmody and beloved Nanny to Sarah Itri, Ava Casey and Sean Carmody. A beloved mother in law to Keith Itri, Steven Casey and Carlos Matos and many cousins. A beloved sister in law to Danny Carmody. And also, her pets Angel and Big Guy. God has received a very special Angel who will truly be missed by everyone's heart she touched. May she rest in peace and know she was loved. Services and cremation are private. Vorheesingwersen.com