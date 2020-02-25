|
Katherine Catanese
Ringwood - Catanese, Katherine (Robak), age 72 of Ringwood on Monday February 24, 2020. She was born in Passaic, lived in Rivervale before moving to Ringwood in 1992. Katherine was a co-pastor with her husband Joseph at Doorway Church for 32 years and a member of R.H.E.M.A.
Beloved wife of Joseph Catanese, loving mother of Victoria Lombana and her husband Richard of Hackensack, Mark Catanese and his wife Kelly of Basking Ridge and Craig Catanese and his wife Victoria of New York City.
Dear sister of John Robak of Pequannock and Linda Senchy of Clifton. Grandmother of Natalie, Richard II, Donato, Vincent and Mia. Visitation on Thursday 3pm-7pm and a funeral service 6:30 pm at the D'Agostino Funeral Home 881 Ringwood Avenue, Haskell.