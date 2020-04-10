Services
Kugler Community Funeral Home
311 Fifth Street
Saddle Brook, NJ 07663
(973) 478-2500
Resources
More Obituaries for Katherine Job
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Katherine Corrine Job


1925 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Katherine Corrine Job Obituary
Katherine Corrine Job

Saddle Brook -

(December 10, 1925 -

April 8, 2020)

Katherine (Corrine) Job passed away after a brief illness on April 8, 2020, just eight days after her husband George Job. Corrine and George would have celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary on April 13th.

The daughter of Dominick and Frances Yacono, Corrine grew up in North Bergen, NJ. She was the youngest of 6 children, all of whom predeceased her.

Corrine and her husband George moved to Saddle Brook in 1957.

Surviving are her four children Kathleen Drake (Michael), George Keith Job (Linda), Ramona Rovetto (David), and Rosemarie Wolstromer (Stephen). Corrine also was the cherished grandmother of 9 beloved grandchildren and her first great-grandchild.

Due to the current Pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a later date. She will be laid to rest at Brigadier General Doyle Veteran's Cemetery. Arrangements made by Kugler Community Home for Funerals.

In her memory, donations may be made to Saddle Brook Volunteer Ambulance Corp.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Katherine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -