|
|
Katherine Corrine Job
Saddle Brook -
(December 10, 1925 -
April 8, 2020)
Katherine (Corrine) Job passed away after a brief illness on April 8, 2020, just eight days after her husband George Job. Corrine and George would have celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary on April 13th.
The daughter of Dominick and Frances Yacono, Corrine grew up in North Bergen, NJ. She was the youngest of 6 children, all of whom predeceased her.
Corrine and her husband George moved to Saddle Brook in 1957.
Surviving are her four children Kathleen Drake (Michael), George Keith Job (Linda), Ramona Rovetto (David), and Rosemarie Wolstromer (Stephen). Corrine also was the cherished grandmother of 9 beloved grandchildren and her first great-grandchild.
Due to the current Pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a later date. She will be laid to rest at Brigadier General Doyle Veteran's Cemetery. Arrangements made by Kugler Community Home for Funerals.
In her memory, donations may be made to Saddle Brook Volunteer Ambulance Corp.