Ridgewood - Katherine H Sechrist, 99, born July 22 1920 in Midland Park NJ, first of nine children of Cornelius Kooistra and Julia (Van London). She spent her childhood in Glen Rock NJ and Iowa, and attended Calvin College in Grand Rapids Mich. earning her A.B. degree. Returning to NJ, she taught third grade at Ridgewood's George Washington school. She then accepted a teaching post in Garmish Germany as a Department of the Army civilian teaching children of U.S. Army officers living in Garmish. Returning to the United States in 1950 and soon after to Travell school in Ridgewood to continue teaching. Married in 1955 to her beloved husband Jack Sechrist and settling in Ridgewood where they both continued teaching in Ridgewood until they retired. Katherine enjoyed her years of teaching, elaborate needle work, and travel in the U.S. and Europe both before marriage and after with Jack her husband of 52 years. In later years Katherine enjoyed reminiscing about her travels around the world and the wonderful memories of her cherished school children. Katherine is predeceased by her husband Jack, brothers and sisters Else (Ray Schwind), Hellen (Charles Brand), Jane (Robert Plekker), Arlene (Willard Van Essen), Robert (Martha Rosendale), Maynard (Teresa Weirsma), Cornelius (Janet Ort). She is survived by her brother Ronald and wife Pat, sister in laws Martha and Teresa, and many many nieces and nephews. Katherine will be laid to rest at Valleau cemetery in a private ceremony. Funeral arrangements have been handled by Vander Plaat Funeral Home of Wyckoff, www.vpfh.com