Katherine Hudak
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Katherine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Katherine Hudak

Clifton - Katherine (Roebuck) Hudak 92 passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 13, 2020. Born in Motherwell. Scotland, Kay came to the US in 1929 and settled in Kearny before moving to Clifton in 1945. She was employed in the collection department at Valley National Bank in Clifton for 20 years retiring in 1996 and also worked in the same capacity for Dr. Alfonse Doerr. Kay was also the bookkeeper for the Allwood Community News Service owned by her late husband of 53 years, Albert M. Hudak who died in 2003. She is survived by three sons, Al Hudak Jr. and wife, Terry of Toms River, Mark Hudak and wife, Aileen of Cliffside Park and Christopher Hudak and wife, Debbie of Oak Ridge, by four daughters, Lois Conrad of Clifton, Barbara Hudak-Scheirer and husband, Rev. Paul Scheirer of Knoxville, TN, Patricia Hoskins and husband, Wally of Mt. Arlington and Ellen Grosseibl of NE Harbor, ME, by seven grandchildren, Lisa and Melissa Conrad, Meghan Ripatrazone and husband, Michael, Caitlyn Babcock and husband, Jesse, Kasara Hoskins, Blake and Sarah Hudak, and by three great grandchildren, Annabella Ripatrazone, Jake and Connor Babcock. Kay is also predeceased by a brother, Benjamin Roebuck and by a sister, Nan Folger. Public Funeral Services will be held 10:30AM Tuesday at Allwood Funeral Home, 660 Allwood Road, Clifton, NJ followed by burial at Cresthaven Memorial Park. Public Viewing will be Monday from 4-8PM. Memorial donations to the NJ Special Olympics, 1 Eunice Kennedy Dr., Lawrenceville, NJ 08646 are preferred to flowers. allwoodfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
15
Viewing
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Allwood Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
16
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Allwood Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Allwood Funeral Home
660 Allwood Rd
Clifton, NJ 07012
(973) 773-6666
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved