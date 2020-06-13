Katherine Hudak
Clifton - Katherine (Roebuck) Hudak 92 passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 13, 2020. Born in Motherwell. Scotland, Kay came to the US in 1929 and settled in Kearny before moving to Clifton in 1945. She was employed in the collection department at Valley National Bank in Clifton for 20 years retiring in 1996 and also worked in the same capacity for Dr. Alfonse Doerr. Kay was also the bookkeeper for the Allwood Community News Service owned by her late husband of 53 years, Albert M. Hudak who died in 2003. She is survived by three sons, Al Hudak Jr. and wife, Terry of Toms River, Mark Hudak and wife, Aileen of Cliffside Park and Christopher Hudak and wife, Debbie of Oak Ridge, by four daughters, Lois Conrad of Clifton, Barbara Hudak-Scheirer and husband, Rev. Paul Scheirer of Knoxville, TN, Patricia Hoskins and husband, Wally of Mt. Arlington and Ellen Grosseibl of NE Harbor, ME, by seven grandchildren, Lisa and Melissa Conrad, Meghan Ripatrazone and husband, Michael, Caitlyn Babcock and husband, Jesse, Kasara Hoskins, Blake and Sarah Hudak, and by three great grandchildren, Annabella Ripatrazone, Jake and Connor Babcock. Kay is also predeceased by a brother, Benjamin Roebuck and by a sister, Nan Folger. Public Funeral Services will be held 10:30AM Tuesday at Allwood Funeral Home, 660 Allwood Road, Clifton, NJ followed by burial at Cresthaven Memorial Park. Public Viewing will be Monday from 4-8PM. Memorial donations to the NJ Special Olympics, 1 Eunice Kennedy Dr., Lawrenceville, NJ 08646 are preferred to flowers. allwoodfuneralhome.com
Clifton - Katherine (Roebuck) Hudak 92 passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 13, 2020. Born in Motherwell. Scotland, Kay came to the US in 1929 and settled in Kearny before moving to Clifton in 1945. She was employed in the collection department at Valley National Bank in Clifton for 20 years retiring in 1996 and also worked in the same capacity for Dr. Alfonse Doerr. Kay was also the bookkeeper for the Allwood Community News Service owned by her late husband of 53 years, Albert M. Hudak who died in 2003. She is survived by three sons, Al Hudak Jr. and wife, Terry of Toms River, Mark Hudak and wife, Aileen of Cliffside Park and Christopher Hudak and wife, Debbie of Oak Ridge, by four daughters, Lois Conrad of Clifton, Barbara Hudak-Scheirer and husband, Rev. Paul Scheirer of Knoxville, TN, Patricia Hoskins and husband, Wally of Mt. Arlington and Ellen Grosseibl of NE Harbor, ME, by seven grandchildren, Lisa and Melissa Conrad, Meghan Ripatrazone and husband, Michael, Caitlyn Babcock and husband, Jesse, Kasara Hoskins, Blake and Sarah Hudak, and by three great grandchildren, Annabella Ripatrazone, Jake and Connor Babcock. Kay is also predeceased by a brother, Benjamin Roebuck and by a sister, Nan Folger. Public Funeral Services will be held 10:30AM Tuesday at Allwood Funeral Home, 660 Allwood Road, Clifton, NJ followed by burial at Cresthaven Memorial Park. Public Viewing will be Monday from 4-8PM. Memorial donations to the NJ Special Olympics, 1 Eunice Kennedy Dr., Lawrenceville, NJ 08646 are preferred to flowers. allwoodfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.