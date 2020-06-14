Katherine Hudak
Clifton - Kathrine "Kay" Hudak, 92, on 6/13/20. Public Funeral Tuesday 10:30AM at Allwood Funeral Home, 660 Allwood Rd. Clifton burial at Cresthaven Mem. Park Public visiting Monday 4-8PM Memorial donations to NJ Special Olympics visit
allwoodfuneralhome.com
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 14 to Jun. 15, 2020.