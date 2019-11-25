|
Katherine Klein Kelley
Cresskill - Katherine Klein Kelley of Cresskill died November 23, after a brief illness. Born September 9, 1928, in Woodhaven, Queens, to Edward and Ruth Klein, she graduated from Franklin K. Lane High School; Cornell University (BA); and Columbia University (MRE). She married the Rev. Dr. Robert J. Kelley in 1951. Robert, with Katherine, served churches in Bethel, NY; North Presbyterian in Manhattan; and Calvary Presbyterian on Staten Island. Katherine organized and staffed nursery school programs at the latter two churches and was a faculty teacher at the Child Development Center, College of Staten Island.
Katherine is survived by her son Jonathan and daughter-in-law Tricia Kelley; daughter-in-law, Tracey Kelley; and daughter Elizabeth and son-in-law Lindsay Shadbolt; 7 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren; and her brother John Klein (June). Her husband Robert and son Peter predeceased her.
A Memorial Service will be held at the Presbyterian Church in Norwood on Saturday, November 30, at 2 pm. The family will receive visitors in the church hall from 1 to 2 pm. Refreshments and sharing of memories and reflections will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests gifts be made to the Presbyterian Church in Norwood, 701 Broadway, Norwood, NJ 07648.
www.pizzifuneralhome.com