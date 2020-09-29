Katherine M. HolderNorwood - Katherine M. Holder (nee Morrison), 87, of Norwood, formerly of Northvale passed away on September 27, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband Paul W, son Paul O., daughter Susan, son-in-law George Sheridan and brothers Robert and William Morrison. Devoted mother of Deborah Sheridan, Laura Donnelly and husband Frederick, Mark and wife Valerie and Michael and wife Tina. Proud grandmother of eight and great-grandmother of six. Dear sister-in-law of Jean Morrison.Katie was a teacher's aide for 33 years for the Bergen County Special Services in Rockleigh. She was a member of the Sparkill Senior Center.Visiting hours are Sunday 2-5 PM at Pizzi Funeral Home, 120 Paris Ave, Northvale, NJ (201-767-3050). A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Monday 10 AM at St. Anthony's RC Church, Northvale with interment to follow at Tappan Cemetery, Tappan, NY.In lieu of flowers, donations in Katie's memory may be made tt Norwood Emergency Medical Services, PO Box 8, Norwood, NJ 07648.