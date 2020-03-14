Resources
More Obituaries for Katherine Alberti
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Katherine Marie (Meil) Alberti

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Katherine Marie (Meil) Alberti Obituary
Katherine Marie (Meil) Alberti

Katherine Marie (Meil) Alberti passed away on 3/11/20. Born in Weehawken, NJ and grew up in Cliffside Park. Katherine graduated from Cliffside Park High School and Packard Business School of NYC. Katherine was employed as a secretary for many years at Charles of the Ritz in NYC. Mrs. Alberti lived in Hackensack for 42 years before retiring with her husband to the Brick, NJ area in 1993.

Katherine is survived by her beloved son, John of Mahwah, grandson Zachary Aliberti (Liane) of Jersey City and granddaughter, Sadie Alberti of Mahwah. Katherine was predeceased by her husband Thomas, son Tom A., and her parents, Katherine & Arthur Meil.

At Katherine's request, services will be private.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Katherine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -