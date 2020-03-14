|
Katherine Marie (Meil) Alberti
Katherine Marie (Meil) Alberti passed away on 3/11/20. Born in Weehawken, NJ and grew up in Cliffside Park. Katherine graduated from Cliffside Park High School and Packard Business School of NYC. Katherine was employed as a secretary for many years at Charles of the Ritz in NYC. Mrs. Alberti lived in Hackensack for 42 years before retiring with her husband to the Brick, NJ area in 1993.
Katherine is survived by her beloved son, John of Mahwah, grandson Zachary Aliberti (Liane) of Jersey City and granddaughter, Sadie Alberti of Mahwah. Katherine was predeceased by her husband Thomas, son Tom A., and her parents, Katherine & Arthur Meil.
At Katherine's request, services will be private.