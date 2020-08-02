1/
Katherine (Yarynycz) Neczepir
Katherine (Yarynycz) Neczepir

Clifton - Neczepir, Katherine (Yarynycz), 94, of Clifton passed away on August 1, 2020.Beloved wife of the late Walter Neczepir.Loving mother of Daniel& his wife Anne and the late Paul Neczepir. Grandmother to Diana & her husband Patrick Lake, Darciann, Paulie & his wife Clarissa & the late Daniel J. Neczepir. Great grandmother to Sophia.

Mrs. Neczepir was born in Lviv, Ukraine and came to the US in 1947 and settled in Clifton. During World War II, she was taken from her family at the age of 17 and was forced to labor in a German work camp.

She was a parishioner of St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church in Passaic & AARP. She worked for 29 years as Front End Customer Service for White Castle Clifton for 29 years.

Funeral and burial will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by Marrocco Memorial Chapel 470 Colfax Avenue Cliftn.www.marroccos.com




Published in The Record/Herald News from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2020.
