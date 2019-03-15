Services
Volk Leber Funeral Home
789 Teaneck Road
Teaneck, NJ 07666
201-836-0202
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Volk Leber Funeral Home
789 Teaneck Road
Teaneck, NJ 07666
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Volk Leber Funeral Home
789 Teaneck Road
Teaneck, NJ 07666
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Volk Leber Funeral Home
789 Teaneck Road
Teaneck, NJ 07666
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Anastasia's RCC
Interment
Following Services
George Washington Memorial Park
Paramus, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Hennig
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen A. Hennig

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Kathleen A. Hennig Obituary
Kathleen A. Hennig

Teaneck - Hennig, Kathleen A., 73, of Teaneck, passed away peacefully after a valiant battle with Alzheimer's Disease, on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. Kathleen was born in Yonkers, NY. The daughter of the late Joseph and Anne McDonald. Sister of the late William McDonald. Kathleen is survived and deeply missed by her husband of 46 years, Leonard; her two children Karen and Michael; and her three grandchildren: Julia, Rayne, and Rylee. She very much enjoyed her family road trips. Kathleen devoted her life to her family, helping others, and her spirituality. She was most often seen volunteering her time at school, church, or other town functions. She is truly loved, and will be greatly missed. The kindness and love of her heart is irreplaceable. Please join us to celebrate and remember Kathleen's life on Sunday, from 2-5pm and 7-9pm, at Volk Leber Funeral Home, 789 Teaneck Rd., Teaneck. Funeral service Monday, 10am at the funeral home, then to St. Anastasia's RCC for an 11:30am Mass of Christian Burial. Interment to follow at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. For more information and to view Kathleen's tribute page, please visit volkleber.com
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now