Kathleen A. Hennig
Teaneck - Hennig, Kathleen A., 73, of Teaneck, passed away peacefully after a valiant battle with Alzheimer's Disease, on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. Kathleen was born in Yonkers, NY. The daughter of the late Joseph and Anne McDonald. Sister of the late William McDonald. Kathleen is survived and deeply missed by her husband of 46 years, Leonard; her two children Karen and Michael; and her three grandchildren: Julia, Rayne, and Rylee. She very much enjoyed her family road trips. Kathleen devoted her life to her family, helping others, and her spirituality. She was most often seen volunteering her time at school, church, or other town functions. She is truly loved, and will be greatly missed. The kindness and love of her heart is irreplaceable. Please join us to celebrate and remember Kathleen's life on Sunday, from 2-5pm and 7-9pm, at Volk Leber Funeral Home, 789 Teaneck Rd., Teaneck. Funeral service Monday, 10am at the funeral home, then to St. Anastasia's RCC for an 11:30am Mass of Christian Burial. Interment to follow at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. For more information and to view Kathleen's tribute page, please visit volkleber.com