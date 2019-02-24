|
|
Kathleen A. O'Shea
Waldwick - Kathleen Ann O'Shea died peacefully after a brief illness on February 8, 2019, attended by her family. She was 72. A graduate of Ridgewood High School, she received her B.S. from Bergen Community College and later retired from Hunter Douglas. Inc., where she was an administrative assistant.
Kathy was the devoted daughter of Ester Lee O'Shea and James S. O'Shea and loving sister to Dennis M. O'Shea, who all predeceased her.
Active in the Tamaron section of Waldwick, NJ, where she lived since 2005, and an avid lifelong reader, Kathy helped organize and maintain her community's library. She was a member of The Church of the Nativity in Midland Park where she was a member of the Rosary Society and The Shepherds, participated in Bible study and was a regular lector.
Graced with an inquisitive mind, a particular interest in British history, and a hearty laugh, Kathy was an accomplished genealogist and successfully researched the many threads of her family's history.
Kathy is mourned by her cousins Patricia Sherwin, Martin O'Shea, Coleen O'Shea, Elizabeth McVeety, Mary Eckert, all of Connecticut; Francis O'Shea and Daniel O'Shea of New York City and Thomas O'Shea of New Jersey. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to The M.S. Center at Holy Name Medical Center, 718 Teaneck Rd, Teaneck, NJ 07666. A memorial mass will be held March 2 at 10am at The Church of the Nativity. Burial at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus, will be private.