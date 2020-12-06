Kathleen A. Sylvester (nee Spielman)
Carlstadt - Kathleen A. Sylvester (nee Spielman), 61, passed away on December 5, 2020, surrounded by her family and friends. Kathleen ("Kathy") was born in Teaneck, raised in Dumont, and called Carlstadt her home for over 35 years. She was a graduate of Cook College, Rutgers University, where she received an animal science/anthropology degree. Kathy loved all animals and maintained lifelong affiliations with animal rescue groups. For over 20 years, she worked at the Rutherford Animal Hospital in Rutherford as a veterinary technician and later as the Hospital Administrator and Practice Manager. Kathy wrote various articles on veterinary dentistry as well as a chapter on the subject in a current veterinary textbook. She was also an adjunct professor at Bergen, Morris and Sussex Community Colleges, where she taught veterinary dentistry to tech students. Prior to working within the veterinary sciences, she worked for many years doing photography at the Kids Magazine.
Kathy was devoted to her family and leaves behind her loving husband, Rocco Sylvester, her sons, James D. Sylvester, Michael A. Sylvester—and his wife Samantha—and Scott Sylvester—and his wife Noelis—her cherished grandson, Dean S. Sylvester, her mother, Joan B. (nee Merritt) Spielman—wife to the late Edward L. Spielman, and her brother, Edward M. Spielman. Kathy was a valued and beloved colleague, advisor, confidant, mentor, friend, daughter, wife, sister, mother and grandmother. She will be greatly missed by her family, friends, and members of the community, with whom she served as a member of the Carlstadt Picnic Committee, President of the Carlstadt PTA, and Cub Scout Pack Leader.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 9, 4:00 P.M. - 8:00 P.M. at Kimak Funeral Home, 425 Broad Street, Carlstadt. We will say prayers for her at the funeral mass at St. Michael the Archangel R.C. Church, Lyndhurst, at 10:00 A.M. on Thursday, December 10. Entombment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Hackensack. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
and ASPCA.