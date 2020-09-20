Kathleen Ackermann
Teaneck - Ackermann, Kathleen age 66 a lifetime resident of Teaneck passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, September 16, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late Paul and Veronica Ackermannn. Dear sister of Karen Ackermann and Kristine Turri and the late Paul W. Ackermann, III. Loving aunt to Brian Misiak, Gregory Turri, Keith Turri, Maegen Borzok, and Jonathan Ackermann. Kathleen worked for many years at the Holy Trinity Church Rectory in Hackensack, NJ. She was known for her generous spirit, cheerful disposition, and her love of animals. She will be missed by all those who knew and loved her. A memorial service is being planned for a future date. In lieu of flowers donations to the Teaneck Volunteer Ambulance Corp., 855 Windsor Rd., Teaneck, NJ 07666. Visit Kathleen's memorial tribute page at www.volkleber.com
