Kathleen Kingston
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Kathleen Ann Kingston Obituary
Kathleen Ann Kingston

Kathleen Ann Kingston, 66 years old, passed away peacefully in Orlando, Florida on January 30, 2020. She was born to Winifred and William Kingston on October 19, 1953 in Montclair, New Jersey.

Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, February 9, 2020 from 1-4 PM at the Stockbridge Funeral Home, 141 Epping Road, Exeter.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Kingston Fund, a donor-advised fund of the Cape Code Foundation, created by Kathy in 2006 in loving memory of her parents William and Winifred Kingston. Her nephew and seven nieces, the Board of Advisors study proposals and make annual grant recommendations to fund nonprofit, educational and charitable organizations with an emphasis on helping children and families. For more information: https://www.kingstonauction.com/about-us/the-kingston-fund. The Kingston Fund Cape Cod Foundation 261 Whites Path, #2, Yarmouth, MA 02664. Please visit www.Stockbridgefh.com.
