Kathleen Beltempo
Park Ridge -
On August 20th, 2020, Kathleen Beltempo passed away peacefully in her sleep. She was 81 years old. A New York native and Park Ridge resident for 52 years. Kathleen was well-loved by all her family and friends. Kathleen was predeceased by her daughter Marianne Beltempo. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Vincent Beltempo, her daughter Judie and her husband Harry Abt, her grandchildren Dana Keenan, Maxwell Abt, and Harrison Abt, her sister Barbara and her husband Arthur Santo, and her many nieces and nephews. Before retiring she enjoyed many years working as an office manager for a medical office in Woodcliff Lake and her several years as a CCD educator in Park Ridge. Visitation will be on Monday August 24th from 4-8 p.m. at Robert Spearing Funeral Home, Inc., 155 Kinderkamack Road, Park Ridge, NJ. rsfhi.com
Funeral Mass will be held at 11 AM on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at St. Margaret of Antioch R.C. Church, Pearl River, NY.
Interment in St. Andrew Cemetery, River Vale, NJ.