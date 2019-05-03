|
Kathleen "Kathy" Brewster (nee Rozanski)
Mahwah - Kathleen "Kathy" Brewster (nee Rozanski), 69, a lifelong resident of Mahwah passed away Monday, April 29, 2019. Beloved wife of John G. Brewster. Loving mother to Darrell, Randall and his wife Ann-Sofie. Caring grandmother of Kendall, Damon and McKenna. John and Kathy were high school sweethearts and graduated together in 1967. They were married in 1970 at Immaculate Conception R.C. Church in Mahwah and immediately moved to Fort Riley, Kansas as a result of John being drafted during the Vietnam Conflict. During this time and the ensuing 10 years Kathy was a practicing beautician. In 1983 Kathy and John moved back to Mahwah in the home she grew up in and became third generation to reside on this land. She and her family worked together in the family business Rozanski Nursery. Kathy's deep love of community, friends and family was a big part of her life. Her unreserved personality enabled many others to seek out advice and counsel. She was always looking out for others rather than herself. Visitation will be held on Sunday from 2-7 PM at the Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home, 109 Darlington Ave, Ramsey. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Monday, May 6, 2019 at 10 AM at Immaculate Heart of Mary R.C. Church in Mahwah. Interment will follow at Maryrest Cemetery in Mahwah. Donations may be made in Kathy's name to Mahwah Fire Co. #3, 1 Rozanski Lane, Mahwah, NJ 07430 or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Please send tributes, memories and condolences to vanemburghsneider.com.