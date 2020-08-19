1/
Kathleen C. Passarella
Kathleen C. Passarella

Hackensack, NJ - Kathleen Passarella, 91, passed to eternal life on August 18, 2020. Kay lived in Hackensack most of her life, and also in Palm City, FL for a number of years. Kay was an elementary school teacher in the Ridgefield Park school system for over 30 years. Kay is predeceased by her husband, Michael Passarella, brothers Salvatore and Nicholas Romano, sisters Linda Minnella, Frances Romano, Marie Passarella, Rose Romano, and many loving nieces and nephews.

Visiting Friday, August 21, 4 to 7 p.m. at Trinka-Faustini Funeral Home, 439 Maywood Ave, Maywood, NJ. The funeral will take place on Saturday, August 22, arriving at funeral home 9 a.m., followed by a 10 a.m. mass at Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, Maywood. Entombment at St. Mary's Cemetery, Saddle Brook. Visit trinkafaustini.com for online condolences




Published in The Record/Herald News from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Trinka-Faustini Funeral Service
AUG
22
Funeral
09:00 AM
Trinka-Faustini Funeral Service
AUG
22
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Our Lady Queen of Peace Church
Funeral services provided by
Trinka-Faustini Funeral Service
439 Maywood Avenue
Maywood, NJ 07607
201-487-3050
