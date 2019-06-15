|
|
Kathleen C. Quartucci
Montvale - Kathleen C. Quartucci (nee Pfeiffer), 67, of Montvale, formerly of Lodi, Lyndhurst and Jersey City, on June 13, 2019. She was a parishioner of St. Joseph R.C. Church in Lodi. Predeceased by her beloved husband John T. Quartucci, parents Kenneth and Clare Pfeiffer, and a brother Kenneth Pfeiffer, Jr. Devoted mother of Mark Pfeiffer and Loriann Camburn. Loving grandmother of Daniel, Michael, Ian, and Chelsea. Dear sister of Christine Flood, Carol, Michael, Robert, William, David, and Peter Pfeiffer. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral mass on Tuesday 10:00 AM at St. Joseph R.C. Church in Lodi. Interment St. Mary's Cemetery, Saddle Brook. Arrangements by Santangelo Funeral Home, 300 Main St., Lodi.